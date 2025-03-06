rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsglasslampsparkcosmetics
Inspiring creativity poster template
Inspiring creativity poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814505/inspiring-creativity-poster-templateView license
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Inspiring creativity Instagram post template, editable text
Inspiring creativity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597370/inspiring-creativity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071759/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703461/creative-idea-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070639/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Inspiring creativity blog banner template
Inspiring creativity blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814502/inspiring-creativity-blog-banner-templateView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066915/lamp-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Inspiring creativity Instagram story template
Inspiring creativity Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814503/inspiring-creativity-instagram-story-templateView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Floral essence poster template and design
Floral essence poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704377/floral-essence-poster-template-and-designView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071760/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (1936) by John Dana
Lamp (1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066890/lamp-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Perfume poster template and design
Perfume poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704380/perfume-poster-template-and-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072299/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Makeup aesthetic png, cosmetics illustration, editable design
Makeup aesthetic png, cosmetics illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825311/makeup-aesthetic-png-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView license
Miniature Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Miniature Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067144/miniature-bellows-bottle-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Makeup aesthetic png, cosmetics illustration, editable design
Makeup aesthetic png, cosmetics illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825274/makeup-aesthetic-png-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView license
Creamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Creamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Makeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable design
Makeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823814/makeup-aesthetic-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Makeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable design
Makeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802201/makeup-aesthetic-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView license
Lamp (1936) by John Dana
Lamp (1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066903/lamp-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Makeup aesthetic phone wallpaper, cosmetics illustration, editable design
Makeup aesthetic phone wallpaper, cosmetics illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823739/makeup-aesthetic-phone-wallpaper-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070634/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Makeup aesthetic phone wallpaper, cosmetics illustration, editable design
Makeup aesthetic phone wallpaper, cosmetics illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824700/makeup-aesthetic-phone-wallpaper-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Makeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable design
Makeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823742/makeup-aesthetic-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071752/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Makeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable design
Makeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824699/makeup-aesthetic-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
New makeup poster template and design
New makeup poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697209/new-makeup-poster-template-and-designView license
Compote (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Compote (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065191/compote-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale poster template, editable text and design
Clearance sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938336/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cosmetics collection sale blog banner template, editable text
Cosmetics collection sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603761/cosmetics-collection-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072269/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license