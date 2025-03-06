Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsglasslampsparkcosmeticsSpark Lamp (c. 1936) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3272 x 4088 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInspiring creativity poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814505/inspiring-creativity-poster-templateView licenseDolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseInspiring creativity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597370/inspiring-creativity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071759/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCreative idea sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703461/creative-idea-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070639/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseInspiring creativity blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814502/inspiring-creativity-blog-banner-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066915/lamp-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseInspiring creativity Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814503/inspiring-creativity-instagram-story-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704377/floral-essence-poster-template-and-designView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071760/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLamp (1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066890/lamp-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePerfume poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704380/perfume-poster-template-and-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072299/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup aesthetic png, cosmetics illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825311/makeup-aesthetic-png-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView licenseMiniature Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067144/miniature-bellows-bottle-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup aesthetic png, cosmetics illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825274/makeup-aesthetic-png-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823814/makeup-aesthetic-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802201/makeup-aesthetic-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView licenseLamp (1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066903/lamp-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup aesthetic phone wallpaper, cosmetics illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823739/makeup-aesthetic-phone-wallpaper-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070634/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup aesthetic phone wallpaper, cosmetics illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824700/makeup-aesthetic-phone-wallpaper-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823742/makeup-aesthetic-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071752/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup aesthetic, cosmetics illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824699/makeup-aesthetic-cosmetics-illustration-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseNew makeup poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697209/new-makeup-poster-template-and-designView licenseCompote (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065191/compote-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938336/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics collection sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603761/cosmetics-collection-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072269/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license