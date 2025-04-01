Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingsknifesketchphotowheeldaggerSpinning Wheel (c. 1936) by Irene MalawiczOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3094 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClam Rake (c. 1936) by William Millshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065111/clam-rake-c-1936-william-millsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by William Hoffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071793/spur-c-1936-william-hoffmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Fork (c. 1936) by Herbert Russinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071217/silver-fork-c-1936-herbert-russinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSide Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseDesign on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065439/design-back-hitchcock-chair-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064523/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1936) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071616/skewers-and-holder-c-1936-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Cross - Gate Ornament (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066533/iron-cross-gate-ornament-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065161/cobblers-table-with-candle-stand-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8186426/pain-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseBellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207294/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseSilver Knife (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071222/silver-knife-c-1936-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseBe you Be Free poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272884/you-free-poster-templateView licenseAndiron (c. 1936) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064058/andiron-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845756/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStrap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884752/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseTilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10526035/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by Arthur Wegghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064552/candlestick-c-1936-arthur-weggFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845493/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070214/pipe-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810656/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCrescent - Butted Strap Hinge (c. 1936) by Donald Streeterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070194/crescent-butted-strap-hinge-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845931/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseToast Rack (c. 1936) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072135/toast-rack-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884746/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084654/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license