Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageobjectmetalartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationdrawingSpur (c. 1936) by Alfred WalbeckOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3246 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseRider's Spur (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081259/riders-spur-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseSpur (1935/1942) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063311/spur-19351942-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseSelf help book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650021/self-help-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSpurs (1935/1942) by LeRoy McCarrelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069639/spurs-19351942-leroy-mccarrelFree Image from public domain licenseRetro futuristic chrome elements collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855343/retro-futuristic-chrome-elements-collection-editable-element-setView licenseMedieval metal horse spurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14279530/spurFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070275/pitcher-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070770/settee-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDropleaf Table (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065823/dropleaf-table-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseAncient iron horse bridle bithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14280291/spurFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066990/lowboy-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseRetro metallic elements collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855336/retro-metallic-elements-collection-editable-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlower Holder (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066035/flower-holder-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseHot air balloon, travel aesthetic editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346276/hot-air-balloon-travel-aesthetic-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpurs (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077363/spurs-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseBottle (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064436/bottle-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788717/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076835/sampler-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView licenseInlaid Spur (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075342/inlaid-spur-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseAntique metal spurs artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14280418/fibulaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseColonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073960/colonial-mirror-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseUnlock potential Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826495/unlock-potential-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077551/table-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCattle Brand (c. 1936) by J Henry Marleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064832/cattle-brand-c-1936-henry-marleyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFork (ca.1938) by Alfred Walbeck. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391599/free-illustration-image-fork-alfred-walbeck-antiqueFree Image from public domain license