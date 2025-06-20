Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain spurartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0Spur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva FoxOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3191 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071803/spur-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBit (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064346/bit-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGun Holster (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066250/gun-holster-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSpanish Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071740/spanish-spade-bit-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEagle Bit (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065838/eagle-bit-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066942/leather-belt-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseConcha (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065203/concha-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseSide Saddle (c. 1937) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077135/side-saddle-c-1937-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHorse Hair Cinch (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066444/horse-hair-cinch-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066597/iron-grille-window-restoration-drawing-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSpurs (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077363/spurs-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081737/spur-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086804/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068233/rawhide-bedstead-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license