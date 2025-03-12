Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslizardphototextSpur (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann WaddellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 933 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3183 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHealth tracker planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670531/health-tracker-planner-templatesView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071802/spur-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licensePassion quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730191/passion-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBit (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064346/bit-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseGecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716613/gecko-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseGun Holster (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066250/gun-holster-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseAnimals quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788924/animals-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSpanish Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071740/spanish-spade-bit-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597644/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEagle Bit (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065838/eagle-bit-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681522/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775327/july-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseConcha (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065203/concha-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseFrog documentary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713386/frog-documentary-poster-templateView licenseSide Saddle (c. 1937) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077135/side-saddle-c-1937-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597317/elementary-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse Hair Cinch (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066444/horse-hair-cinch-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561651/world-art-poster-templateView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066597/iron-grille-window-restoration-drawing-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseFebruary 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseLeather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066942/leather-belt-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730367/lifestyle-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseButter Mold (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089074/butter-mold-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseGreen snake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseIron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseArt class Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033671/art-class-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love reminder quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730176/self-love-reminder-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHandle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066280/handle-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243898/world-art-day-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseStirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086849/stirrup-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681520/elementary-school-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708329/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseGifting guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597381/gifting-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089076/cabinet-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license