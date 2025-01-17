Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejesusfacepersoncrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsStation of the Cross No. 11: "Jesus is Nailed to the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 921 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3142 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseStation of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071822/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseStation of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica Renders Service to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071850/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseStation of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica RendersService to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071846/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseStation of the Cross No. 8: "Jesus Speaks to the Women of Jerusalem" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071845/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630944/love-like-jesus-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseStation of the Cross No. 2: "The Cross is Laid on Jesus (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071830/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseCrucifix (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065339/crucifix-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseSide of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licensePortion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713843/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licenseOriginal Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067280/original-outside-door-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 14: "Jesus is Laid in His Tomb (c. 1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071833/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseOld Paneled Door: Outside Door to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067285/old-paneled-door-outside-door-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseLent season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407897/lent-season-poster-templateView licensePierced Metal Screen Inside Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067930/pierced-metal-screen-inside-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licensePierced Metal Screen from Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067926/pierced-metal-screen-from-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseOld Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067284/old-paneled-doors-main-entrance-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516272/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseOne of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067286/one-original-inside-doors-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074260/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseMind, body & spirit quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630963/mind-body-spirit-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWindow Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408219/ash-wednesday-poster-templateView licenseStation of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071814/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license