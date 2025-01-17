rawpixel
Station of the Cross No. 11: "Jesus is Nailed to the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Praying poster template
Station of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Study session poster template
Station of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica Renders Service to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Spiritual poster template
Station of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica RendersService to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
In God we trust poster template
Station of the Cross No. 8: "Jesus Speaks to the Women of Jerusalem" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
Station of the Cross No. 2: "The Cross is Laid on Jesus (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Worship poster template
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Have faith poster template
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Christian fellowship poster template
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Palm Sunday sermon poster template
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Station of the Cross No. 14: "Jesus is Laid in His Tomb (c. 1936) by American 20th Century
Palm Sunday service poster template
Old Paneled Door: Outside Door to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Lent season poster template
Pierced Metal Screen Inside Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Not today satan poster template
Pierced Metal Screen from Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
Old Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Beer label template, editable design
One of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Exorcism poster template
Altar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Church worship service Instagram post template
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
We love Jesus Instagram post template
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Mind, body & spirit quote Facebook story template
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Ash Wednesday poster template
Station of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
