Station of the Cross No. 14: "Jesus is Laid in His Tomb (c. 1936) by American 20th Century
Study session poster template
Station of the Cross No. 14: "Jesus is Laid in His Tomb" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Praying poster template
Station of the Cross No. 2: "The Cross is Laid on Jesus (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Spiritual poster template
Station of the Cross No. 2: "The Cross is Laid on Jesus" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
In God we trust poster template
Station of the Cross No. 11: "Jesus is Nailed to the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
Station of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Worship poster template
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Have faith poster template
Station of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Christian fellowship poster template
Station of the Cross No. 1: "Jesus is Condemned to Death (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
Palm Sunday sermon poster template
Station of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica RendersService to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Station of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Palm Sunday service poster template
Station of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Lent season poster template
Station of the Cross No. 3: "Jesus Falls the First Time" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
Station of the Cross No. 8: "Jesus Speaks to the Women of Jerusalem" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Not today satan poster template
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Beer label template, editable design
Station of The Cross No. 3: "Jesus Falls the First Time" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Church worship service Instagram post template
Station of the Cross No. 7: "Jesus Falls the Second Time" (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
Exorcism poster template
Station of the Cross No. 4: "Jesus Meets His Mother (c. 1936) by William Herbert
We love Jesus Instagram post template
Station of the Cross No. 7: "Jesus Falls the Second Time" (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
Mind, body & spirit quote Facebook story template
Station of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica Renders Service to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Ash Wednesday poster template
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
