rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Station of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica Renders Service to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Save
Edit Image
jesusfacepersoncrossartwatercolourpublic domainwoman
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
Station of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica RendersService to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Station of the Cross No. 6: "Veronica RendersService to Jesus" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071846/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Station of the Cross No. 8: "Jesus Speaks to the Women of Jerusalem" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Station of the Cross No. 8: "Jesus Speaks to the Women of Jerusalem" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071845/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual poster template
Spiritual poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView license
Station of the Cross No. 2: "The Cross is Laid on Jesus (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Station of the Cross No. 2: "The Cross is Laid on Jesus (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071830/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
Station of the Cross No. 11: "Jesus is Nailed to the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Station of the Cross No. 11: "Jesus is Nailed to the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071819/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Bible book editable mockup
Bible book editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11165986/bible-book-editable-mockupView license
Station of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Station of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071822/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service Instagram post template
Church worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071815/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Unite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Unite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940309/unite-for-women-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Station of the Cross No. 1: "Jesus is Condemned to Death (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
Station of the Cross No. 1: "Jesus is Condemned to Death (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071818/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Unite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Unite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916190/unite-for-women-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Station of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Station of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071828/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Unite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Unite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916791/unite-for-women-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Station of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Station of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071842/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Unite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Unite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940432/unite-for-women-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071821/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940227/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Station of the Cross No. 7: "Jesus Falls the Second Time" (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
Station of the Cross No. 7: "Jesus Falls the Second Time" (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071847/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940084/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Station of the Cross No. 7: "Jesus Falls the Second Time" (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
Station of the Cross No. 7: "Jesus Falls the Second Time" (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071848/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917357/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917344/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065339/crucifix-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Girl power, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Girl power, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948453/girl-power-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
Old Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Old Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067284/old-paneled-doors-main-entrance-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067280/original-outside-door-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Girl power, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Girl power, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948463/girl-power-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Old Paneled Door: Outside Door to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Old Paneled Door: Outside Door to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067285/old-paneled-door-outside-door-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Pierced Metal Screen Inside Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Pierced Metal Screen Inside Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067930/pierced-metal-screen-inside-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948705/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Pierced Metal Screen from Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Pierced Metal Screen from Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067926/pierced-metal-screen-from-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license