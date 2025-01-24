rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Save
Edit Image
ray holdenpatternartwatercolourpublic domainfireplacepaintingsinterior design
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072449/wall-stencil-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071865/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715329/christmas-crocodile-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072448/wall-stencil-copy-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Merry christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597205/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071870/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas fireplace, editable interior design
Christmas fireplace, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730673/christmas-fireplace-editable-interior-designView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376935/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Keystone Design (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Keystone Design (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066787/keystone-design-c-1936-william-herbertFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376979/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377016/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Wall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072450/wall-stencil-from-inn-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376946/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071868/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376911/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071883/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376913/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071863/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376919/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Shaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070817/shaker-clock-hanger-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377088/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Stencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071878/stencil-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376997/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071858/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377087/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Carved Casing (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Carved Casing (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079110/carved-casing-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376977/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074335/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376912/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve party Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598047/christmas-eve-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074336/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Cat cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Cat cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543191/cat-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Card Case (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Card Case (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064614/card-case-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license