Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewall stencilsray holdenanimalbirdpatternartwatercolourwallStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray HoldenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3249 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGround coffee label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747984/ground-coffee-label-templateView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071858/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072450/wall-stencil-from-inn-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834089/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071883/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal frames background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751229/vintage-animal-frames-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071878/stencil-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408997/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072449/wall-stencil-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891621/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871301/watercolor-compass-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071863/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891539/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071870/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseGold birds illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888383/gold-birds-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068111/purse-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871468/watercolor-compass-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071865/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891567/watercolor-compass-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871571/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseDetail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074336/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072448/wall-stencil-copy-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064124/applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071853/stencilled-ballroom-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseDetail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074335/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseBookmark (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064426/bookmark-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseGold wild animals illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseStencilled Wall (From an Inn) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077395/stencilled-wall-from-inn-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license