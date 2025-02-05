rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stiegel Perfume Vial (c. 1936) by John Jordan
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsperfumephotovasejar
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Stiegel Water Tumbler (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe
Stiegel Water Tumbler (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071880/stiegel-water-tumbler-c-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Corn Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065236/corn-glass-vase-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072269/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066915/lamp-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pottery Ink Stand (c. 1936) by John Jordan
Pottery Ink Stand (c. 1936) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068047/pottery-ink-stand-c-1936-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Vase (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072288/vase-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vinegar Cruet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Vinegar Cruet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072310/vinegar-cruet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071945/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Vase (Blue and White) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Vase (Blue and White) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072292/vase-blue-and-white-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071752/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView license
Sponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Dana
Sponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071771/sponge-cup-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Jug (c. 1936) by John Dana
Jug (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066703/jug-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Fresh flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh flowers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563628/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Medicine Bottle (c. 1936) by John Dana
Medicine Bottle (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067110/medicine-bottle-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Vase (c. 1936) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072296/vase-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251946/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView license
Flask - Liquor (c. 1936) by John Dana
Flask - Liquor (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066022/flask-liquor-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563862/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christmas Light (c. 1936) by John Dana
Christmas Light (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065029/christmas-light-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Two-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Two-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072228/two-handled-crock-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license