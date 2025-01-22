Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainwaterpaintingsmugphotovaseStiegel Water Tumbler (c. 1936) by Erwin SchwabeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3186 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076799/rose-petal-jar-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseTumbler (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072227/tumbler-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseRose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076800/rose-petal-jar-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStiegel Perfume Vial (c. 1936) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071875/stiegel-perfume-vial-c-1936-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseToby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072132/toby-mug-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseComb (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065178/comb-c-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePincushion (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067948/pincushion-c-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseBatter Jar (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064237/batter-jar-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee lover community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500488/coffee-lover-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTortoise Shell Comb (1936) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072165/tortoise-shell-comb-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licenseVinegar Cruet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072310/vinegar-cruet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066703/jug-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072278/vase-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072276/vase-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseEpaulet (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065899/epaulet-c-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license