Stone Fruit Jar with Star (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Pumpkin season Instagram post template, editable text
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Stone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Stone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Pastel marble abstract shape element set, editable design
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Blue Salt Boat (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Crock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitz
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Jar (c. 1936) by John Dana
Editable watercolor fruit & vegetable character design element set
Two-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Wine Cask (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
