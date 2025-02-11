rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stool (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Save
Edit Image
ottomandoganimalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Happy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable design
Happy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064870/chair-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Support us poster template
Support us poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Kerosene Street Car Lamp (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Kerosene Street Car Lamp (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066767/kerosene-street-car-lamp-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
"Dog Toby" Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
"Dog Toby" Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064020/dog-toby-hand-puppet-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter poster template, editable text and design
Animal shelter poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cushion Top (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Cushion Top (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065379/cushion-top-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Pa. German Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067433/pa-german-prince-charles-spaniel-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Baby furniture set, editable design element
Baby furniture set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130065/baby-furniture-set-editable-design-elementView license
Embroidery on Pillow (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Embroidery on Pillow (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065903/embroidery-pillow-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter Instagram story template, editable text
Animal shelter Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696172/animal-shelter-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choate
Sofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071725/sofa-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter Instagram post template, editable social media design
Animal shelter Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650722/animal-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Bandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
Bandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085379/bandbox-hat-box-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain license
Support us Facebook story template
Support us Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969109/support-facebook-story-templateView license
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079122/cast-iron-dog-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Support us post template, editable social media design
Support us post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653647/support-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077482/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Pet store Instagram post template, editable social media design
Pet store Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650781/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Running Dog Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
Running Dog Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070625/running-dog-weather-vane-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Baby furniture set, editable design element
Baby furniture set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130062/baby-furniture-set-editable-design-elementView license
Bandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralian
Bandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064205/bandbox-c-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing article Instagram post template, editable text
Digital marketing article Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597701/digital-marketing-article-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tin Foil Flower (Painting) (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Tin Foil Flower (Painting) (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072114/tin-foil-flower-painting-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Support us blog banner template
Support us blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969158/support-blog-banner-templateView license
Toy Rocking Horse and Rider (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Toy Rocking Horse and Rider (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072180/toy-rocking-horse-and-rider-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Walnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Walnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078021/walnut-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064496/calico-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter blog banner template, editable text
Animal shelter blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696174/animal-shelter-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Kids membership Facebook post template
Kids membership Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874249/kids-membership-facebook-post-templateView license
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076059/pa-german-chalkware-sheep-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license