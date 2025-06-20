Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovaseStoneware Jug (c. 1936) by Edgar L PearceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 964 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3291 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseSide Board-Sheraton (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070983/side-board-sheraton-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077447/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066705/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066703/jug-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseToby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072132/toby-mug-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066690/jug-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070221/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Cupboard (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067357/pa-german-cupboard-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066707/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075498/jug-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065606/door-knocker-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBottle (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064436/bottle-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077431/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Churn (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077419/stoneware-churn-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077467/stoneware-jug-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066736/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077448/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSmall Jug (1938) by Philip Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081679/small-jug-1938-philip-smithFree Image from public domain license