Stool (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Room and home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831482/room-and-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chair-table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064892/chair-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Potted plants poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066102/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Plant parenting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459107/plant-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066101/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sideboard (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070969/sideboard-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Slow bar poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12945437/slow-bar-poster-templateView license
Slate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071643/slate-top-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Front desk decor, editable interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12707967/front-desk-decor-editable-interior-mockupView license
Dining Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065481/dining-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Retro home decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508550/retro-home-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071676/sofa-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Side Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071034/side-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436973/furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071037/side-chair-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Cafe's picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331096/cafes-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072855/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair-table (1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073574/chair-table-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Customize your kitchen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691075/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Side Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070996/side-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164733/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072873/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164774/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164532/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView license
Wing Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072614/wing-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Modern furniture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379204/modern-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071009/side-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Ramen open now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379888/ramen-open-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Haus co. Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14867034/haus-co-instagram-post-templateView license
Carver Armchair (1935/1942) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059477/carver-armchair-19351942-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Dining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Digital menu screen editable mockup, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527958/digital-menu-screen-editable-mockup-digital-deviceView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license