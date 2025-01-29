Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsglassmugsugarphotoSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3190 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFrappé coffee donut illustration background, dessert digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234975/png-aesthetic-artwork-generatedView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseTea love quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446488/tea-love-quote-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseTea love quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446479/tea-love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseTea love quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840141/tea-love-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCompote (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065191/compote-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070639/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseTea love quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446477/tea-love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy winter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597992/happy-winter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePubs & bars Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704579/pubs-bars-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065340/cruet-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071771/sponge-cup-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBeer sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704580/beer-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseWorld beer day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599107/world-beer-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMilk Bowl (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067143/milk-bowl-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543337/beer-garden-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFree flow beer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931734/free-flow-beer-facebook-post-templateView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069935/bowl-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas wish list Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597965/christmas-wish-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseDessert menu poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703599/dessert-menu-poster-template-and-designView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071967/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain licenseBerry tea aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531231/berry-tea-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072299/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696113/beer-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071961/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license