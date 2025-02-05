Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor glass bottleartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglasssugarcosmeticsSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3033 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFloral essence poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704377/floral-essence-poster-template-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066726/jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePerfume poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704380/perfume-poster-template-and-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseHerbal essence poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750916/herbal-essence-poster-templateView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071961/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseMoisturizer & cream Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588786/moisturizer-cream-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071967/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704640/rose-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071958/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671303/premium-perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseCordial Glass (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065227/cordial-glass-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseHerbal essence Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750793/herbal-essence-instagram-story-templateView licenseToddy Glass (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086960/toddy-glass-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseHerbal essence Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588840/herbal-essence-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseGreek cuisine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065046/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseHerbal essence blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750879/herbal-essence-blog-banner-templateView licenseCovered Compote (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065255/covered-compote-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563628/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065997/flask-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic Champagne dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482776/romantic-champagne-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086894/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467162/authentic-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671298/floral-perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071946/sugar-bowl-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral scent Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704657/floral-scent-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759636/beauty-sale-poster-templateView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066238/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775644/perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086234/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseValentine’s dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482792/valentineandrsquos-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078072/water-cooler-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license