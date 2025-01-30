rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Save
Edit Image
artswordwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeglassespin
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Leather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
Leather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066942/leather-belt-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985505/avocado-strawberry-toast-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979592/avocado-strawberry-toast-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vail
Bishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064335/bishop-hill-skate-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (1936) by Holger Hansen
Candlestick (1936) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064576/candlestick-1936-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Become the king poster template
Become the king poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Unite & conquer poster template
Unite & conquer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView license
Cross (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Cross (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065332/cross-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bed Posts (c. 1936) by Walter W Jennings
Bed Posts (c. 1936) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064245/bed-posts-c-1936-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Pain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage design
Pain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8188784/pain-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-designView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood Instagram story template, editable text
Fresh seafood Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593395/fresh-seafood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Barbershop Instagram story template, editable text
Barbershop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998620/barbershop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Design on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Design on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065439/design-back-hitchcock-chair-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
June 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
June 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776273/june-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072166/tortoise-shell-lorgnette-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928239/lobster-boil-iphone-wallpaper-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Sheath Knife (c. 1936) by Jesse W Skeen
Sheath Knife (c. 1936) by Jesse W Skeen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070937/sheath-knife-c-1936-jesse-skeenFree Image from public domain license
Seafood boils iPhone wallpaper, lobster, crab illustration, editable design
Seafood boils iPhone wallpaper, lobster, crab illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944461/seafood-boils-iphone-wallpaper-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Bit (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064345/bit-c-1936-william-herbertFree Image from public domain license
Fresh oyster platter iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
Fresh oyster platter iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956386/png-android-wallpaper-background-blackView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license