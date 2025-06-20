Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingslampphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Swinging Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew MangiacottiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3197 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072569/whale-oil-lamp-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePewter Cup (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067649/pewter-cup-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDrawer Pull (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065647/drawer-pull-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066882/lamp-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDrawer Pull (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065622/drawer-pull-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066824/lamp-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077244/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1937-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Creamer (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077186/silver-creamer-c-1937-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseLamp (c. 1939) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083913/lamp-c-1939-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Burton Ewinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066816/lamp-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064311/betty-lamp-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Joseph Wolinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066870/lamp-c-1936-joseph-wolinsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067681/pewter-lamp-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChandelier (c. 1936) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064910/chandelier-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066884/lamp-c-1936-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Eugene Barrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066848/lamp-c-1936-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSwing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071977/swing-torch-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseShadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseOil Lamp (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067267/oil-lamp-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCompote (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065198/compote-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066915/lamp-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license