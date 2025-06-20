rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Swinging Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingslampphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072569/whale-oil-lamp-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pewter Cup (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Pewter Cup (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067649/pewter-cup-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Drawer Pull (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Drawer Pull (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065647/drawer-pull-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066882/lamp-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Drawer Pull (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Drawer Pull (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065622/drawer-pull-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066824/lamp-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077244/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1937-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Silver Creamer (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Silver Creamer (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077186/silver-creamer-c-1937-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Lamp (c. 1939) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Lamp (c. 1939) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083913/lamp-c-1939-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Lamp (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066816/lamp-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Betty Lamp (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064311/betty-lamp-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Joseph Wolins
Lamp (c. 1936) by Joseph Wolins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066870/lamp-c-1936-joseph-wolinsFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Pewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067681/pewter-lamp-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1936) by Mildred Ford
Chandelier (c. 1936) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064910/chandelier-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Lamp (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066884/lamp-c-1936-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Eugene Barrell
Lamp (c. 1936) by Eugene Barrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066848/lamp-c-1936-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Swing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
Swing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071977/swing-torch-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067267/oil-lamp-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Compote (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
Compote (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065198/compote-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066915/lamp-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license