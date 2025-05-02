rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sunbonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Save
Edit Image
animalartclothinghatpaintingspublic domainwatercolourzebra
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Calash (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Calash (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064481/calash-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043586/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10248160/watercolor-tiger-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064399/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10467530/watercolor-tiger-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
Bonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088969/bonnet-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10472503/watercolor-tiger-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Shoes (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Man's Shoes (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067046/mans-shoes-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196266/watercolor-tiger-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694583/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072624/womans-shoe-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor tiger, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11463164/watercolor-tiger-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cap (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
Cap (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073384/cap-c-1937-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor tiger, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11463209/watercolor-tiger-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Shaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Boxing class Instagram post template, editable text
Boxing class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597729/boxing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Girl's Coat (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
Girl's Coat (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075007/girls-coat-c-1937-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Fight night Instagram post template, editable text
Fight night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597722/fight-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Earring (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
Earring (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065850/earring-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Cute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551174/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Nursery school blog banner template, editable text
Nursery school blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527941/nursery-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Shaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081481/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Cute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510814/cute-wild-animals-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Wooden Jointed Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Wooden Jointed Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072687/wooden-jointed-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086459/pitcher-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Bird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Bird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078618/bird-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicer
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082848/butter-mold-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Cute birthday elephant and bear cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute birthday elephant and bear cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540199/png-animal-apparel-balloonView license
Flip (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
Flip (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085874/flip-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Decoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Decoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079581/decoy-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
American Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
American Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064057/american-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license