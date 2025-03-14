rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledesk
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table, Round Top (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Table, Round Top (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072010/table-round-top-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
Table (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072011/table-drop-leaf-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072045/tavern-table-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pine Footstool (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Pine Footstool (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089531/pine-footstool-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Table (Console or Card Table) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Table (Console or Card Table) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072021/table-console-card-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Card Table (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064632/card-table-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Three Legged Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by Rex Dolmith
Three Legged Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by Rex Dolmith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072099/three-legged-gate-leg-table-c-1936-rex-dolmithFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Console Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Console Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065202/console-table-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075808/marquetry-table-showing-style-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Pier Table (c. 1936) by John Garay
Pier Table (c. 1936) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067927/pier-table-c-1936-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Tip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072131/tip-table-hutch-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065471/dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license