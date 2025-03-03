rawpixel
T. Jefferson's Vest (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Boy's Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Magazine page poster template
Dress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
White tea label template
Vest (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
Overcoat, T. Jefferson's (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Dress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Manta or Poncho (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
Man's Waistcoat (c. 1942) by Ruggiero Pierotti
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man's Bolero (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vest (1935/1942) by Louis Maldarelli
Luxury collection Facebook post template, original art illustration by Syrena Swanson, editable design
Boy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Ecclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jacket (ca. 1940) by Syrena Swanson. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Trousers (ca.1936) by Syrena Swanson. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
