Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsmusical instrumentphotoTable (Lyre Pedestal) (1936) by Joseph RothenbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3187 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable picture frame mockup, living room interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10860793/editable-picture-frame-mockup-living-room-interior-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597329/whats-your-hobby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071029/side-chair-1936-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597138/orchestra-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070986/side-chair-1936-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500737/violin-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066354/highboy-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065456/desk-c-1936-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500827/classical-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIron Bannister (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066543/iron-bannister-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138646/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082558/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709767/violin-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWriting Table and Desk (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072736/writing-table-and-desk-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709772/violin-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCorner Wash-stand (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065245/corner-wash-stand-c-1936-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516234/music-dancing-png-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516216/music-dancing-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTable (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596591/music-lesson-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539749/acoustic-songs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064868/chair-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709771/violin-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138708/day-the-dead-instagram-post-templateView licenseWashstand (c. 1939) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085150/washstand-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539735/garden-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083716/hanging-comb-rack-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseMusical instruments doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709179/musical-instruments-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseWash-stand (1935/1942) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063739/wash-stand-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598053/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549370/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseOnline music class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398883/online-music-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license