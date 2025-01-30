rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tablecloth (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Save
Edit Image
patterntableclothpublic domain patterntextureartvintagedesignpublic domain
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066766/kerchief-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower frame, Spring botanical editable design
Vintage flower frame, Spring botanical editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166789/vintage-flower-frame-spring-botanical-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Chintz (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064993/chintz-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Circle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable design
Circle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253659/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064259/bedspread-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Circle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable design
Circle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254015/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView license
Shawl (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Shawl (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070943/shawl-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076804/rug-wall-hanging-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Colorful music floral background, checkered pattern design
Colorful music floral background, checkered pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511214/colorful-music-floral-background-checkered-pattern-designView license
Shawl (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Shawl (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070932/shawl-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Purple sun moon iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Purple sun moon iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10341929/purple-sun-moon-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Bonnet and Veil (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Bonnet and Veil (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064421/bonnet-and-veil-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Green grid paper, editable ripped border collage design
Green grid paper, editable ripped border collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045262/green-grid-paper-editable-ripped-border-collage-designView license
Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072888/babys-hood-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Washi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent background
Washi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238723/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView license
Brocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Brocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078756/brocade-costume-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Quilt (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068157/quilt-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cactus border frame, editable botanical design
Vintage cactus border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324254/vintage-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Blue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical design
Blue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326121/blue-cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Vest (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strange
Vest (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063611/vest-19351942-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Editable brown polka dots background, collage design
Editable brown polka dots background, collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269235/editable-brown-polka-dots-background-collage-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Brown polka dots desktop wallpaper, editable collage design
Brown polka dots desktop wallpaper, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327060/brown-polka-dots-desktop-wallpaper-editable-collage-designView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strange
Dress (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060268/dress-19351942-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Brown polka dots mobile wallpaper, editable collage design
Brown polka dots mobile wallpaper, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326912/brown-polka-dots-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-designView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party poster template, editable text
Dinner party poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771167/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-textView license
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083634/glass-perfume-bottle-c-1939-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Calico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064479/calico-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license