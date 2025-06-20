rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tablecloth (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domainpaintingsphotorugcc0creative commons 0home decor
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089278/coverlet-c-1940-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072414/wall-paper-and-border-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Silk Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Florence Elizabeth Atkins
Silk Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Florence Elizabeth Atkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071066/silk-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-florence-elizabeth-atkinsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064496/calico-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070879/shaker-rug-material-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065865/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066432/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Vest Material (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Vest Material (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072311/vest-material-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065867/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158929/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Sp. Col. Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Sp. Col. Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071743/sp-col-chest-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Embroidered Banner (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Embroidered Banner (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065869/embroidered-banner-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070101/coverlet-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072401/wall-paper-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070080/coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tablecloth (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Tablecloth (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072016/tablecloth-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pierced Metal Screen Inside Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Pierced Metal Screen Inside Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067930/pierced-metal-screen-inside-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815515/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067100/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208427/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070663/sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license