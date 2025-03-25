Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageembroideryroseflowerplantpatternartwatercolorpublic domainTable Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert EythOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1184 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3502 x 3550 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070101/coverlet-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070110/coverlet-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070114/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066432/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065908/embroidery-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070306/plate-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066399/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Lillian M Mossellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066405/hooked-rug-c-1936-lillian-mossellerFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseJacobean Embroidery (c. 1936) by Lawrence Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066638/jacobean-embroidery-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187548/aesthetic-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064113/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070311/plate-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flower bouquet, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9594961/white-flower-bouquet-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082643/beaded-bag-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065022/chintz-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flower bouquet, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9594960/white-flower-bouquet-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCrewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070193/crewel-embroidered-chair-seat-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor red rose pattern background, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633707/watercolor-red-rose-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView licenseEmbroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065891/embroidered-picture-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license