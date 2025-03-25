rawpixel
Table Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazier
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Lillian M Mosseller
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jacobean Embroidery (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Watercolor red rose pattern background, editable flower design
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
