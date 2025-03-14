Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledeskTavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2519 x 3217 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088919/tavern-table-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084997/trestle-table-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (1941) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088232/table-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072011/table-drop-leaf-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (c. 1936) by Henry Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071999/table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088833/cabinet-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTable (Console or Card Table) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072021/table-console-card-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable, Round Top (c. 1936) by Henry Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072010/table-round-top-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSide Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064632/card-table-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseTavern Table (1936) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072052/tavern-table-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseThree Legged Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by Rex Dolmithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072099/three-legged-gate-leg-table-c-1936-rex-dolmithFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060073/desk-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseLowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088877/lowboy-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license