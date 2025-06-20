Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitclothingpaintingsTavern Figure (c. 1936) by Richard F SmithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2875 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTavern Bust (c. 1936) by Richard F Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072048/tavern-bust-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Richard F Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065096/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Richard F Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065065/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Richard F Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065090/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSeated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070729/seated-woman-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Scotchman (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078323/wooden-scotchman-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Indian Bust (c. 1937) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078303/wooden-indian-bust-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Figure (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072684/wooden-figure-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065076/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseEnglish Sailor (c. 1939) by Charles R Shanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083447/english-sailor-c-1939-charles-shaneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064597/cap-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073757/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065086/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065077/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065307/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTavern Bust (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077593/tavern-bust-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065260/court-cupboard-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTavern Figure (1935/1942) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063409/tavern-figure-19351942-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license