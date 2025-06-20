rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Teapot (probably 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071948/sugar-bowl-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069929/bowl-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Creamer (1936) by Joseph Sudek
Creamer (1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070161/creamer-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pewter Tea Set (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
Pewter Tea Set (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleigh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067815/pewter-tea-set-c-1936-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076500/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066755/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067356/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Creamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Creamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074144/creamer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067353/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067907/pie-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cup (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Cup (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065353/cup-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070236/pitcher-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Sugar Bowl and Teapot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Sugar Bowl and Teapot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071965/sugar-bowl-and-teapot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Stew pot (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudek
Stew pot (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069700/stew-pot-19351942-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Teapot (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
Teapot (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072072/teapot-c-1936-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cup (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Cup (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074271/cup-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Server Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Server Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070740/server-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086981/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license