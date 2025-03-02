rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tenebrae Candelabra (c. 1936) by David P Willoughby
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolphotoantique
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Monogrammed Silver Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Monogrammed Silver Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075917/monogrammed-silver-cream-pitcher-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085337/apron-c-1940-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323034/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076539/powder-horn-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323039/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085358/apron-c-1940-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Cupboard for Corner (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Cupboard for Corner (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089371/cupboard-for-corner-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323018/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Secretary (Cabinet Top Desk) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Secretary (Cabinet Top Desk) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070741/secretary-cabinet-top-desk-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1936) by David P Willoughby
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1936) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071600/silver-teaspoon-c-1936-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torell
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066387/hitching-post-c-1936-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Thimble Case (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Thimble Case (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077624/thimble-case-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Leadership training Instagram post template, editable text
Leadership training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072190/tripod-table-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323032/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazur
Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064660/cast-iron-balcony-c-1936-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068141/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Lead with expertise poster template, editable text and design
Lead with expertise poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron Bank (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
Iron Bank (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066539/iron-bank-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232842/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Mirror (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Mirror (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061229/mirror-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission poster template, editable text and design
Company vision & mission poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hepplewhite Chair (c. 1936) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
Hepplewhite Chair (c. 1936) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066334/hepplewhite-chair-c-1936-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Lead with expertise Instagram story template, editable text
Lead with expertise Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072496/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission email header template, editable text & design
Company vision & mission email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067184/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license