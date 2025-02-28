rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsteacoffee table
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Table (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
Table (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072011/table-drop-leaf-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Side Chair (1936) by Bernard Krieger
Side Chair (1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070995/side-chair-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Drop-leaf Table (1936) by Bernard Gussow
Drop-leaf Table (1936) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065821/drop-leaf-table-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
White coffee mug mockup, editable design
White coffee mug mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14826598/white-coffee-mug-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Coffee break promotion Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee break promotion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576316/coffee-break-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Console Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Console Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065202/console-table-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Coffee mug mockup, editable design
Coffee mug mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13712813/coffee-mug-mockup-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Special coffee poster template
Special coffee poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714136/special-coffee-poster-templateView license
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee poster template, editable text and design
Tea & coffee poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688300/tea-coffee-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tavern Table (1936) by Harry Eisman
Tavern Table (1936) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072052/tavern-table-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Cafe & roastery poster template
Cafe & roastery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875409/cafe-roastery-poster-templateView license
Pier Table (c. 1936) by John Garay
Pier Table (c. 1936) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067927/pier-table-c-1936-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Free delivery poster template
Free delivery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932563/free-delivery-poster-templateView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee Instagram post template, editable text
Tea & coffee Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459193/tea-coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Tip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072131/tip-table-hutch-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Art of coffee poster template, editable text and design
Art of coffee poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471027/art-coffee-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Special drink menu Instagram post template, editable text
Special drink menu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538048/special-drink-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Table (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072009/table-occasional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065471/dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license