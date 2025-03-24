rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Three Legged Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by Rex Dolmith
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledesk
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066102/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065849/eight-leg-table-with-drawer-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066101/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gate-legged Table, Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Gate-legged Table, Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080001/gate-legged-table-ball-claw-feet-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Table, Round Top (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Table, Round Top (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072010/table-round-top-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071999/table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072045/tavern-table-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Table (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
Table (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072011/table-drop-leaf-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lap Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Lap Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066945/lap-desk-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063356/table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Tip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072131/tip-table-hutch-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065471/dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Trestle Table (1936) by Fletcher Hanks
Trestle Table (1936) by Fletcher Hanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072195/trestle-table-1936-fletcher-hanksFree Image from public domain license