floral patternfabric swatchlinen fabric swatchquiltfloral fabric swatchgeometric shapesmillia davenportpublic domain paint swatchesTextiles from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia DavenportOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3128 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 