rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tin Foil Flower (Painting) (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Save
Edit Image
flowerpatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotofoil
Baptism invitation Instagram post template, editable design and text
Baptism invitation Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538365/baptism-invitationView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064496/calico-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Medal (Bronze) (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy and Florence Stevenson
Medal (Bronze) (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy and Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067115/medal-bronze-c-1936-vincent-murphy-and-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065365/cup-plate-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Angel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Angel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061824/angel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064536/candlestick-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064870/chair-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Stool (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Stool (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071911/stool-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kerosene Street Car Lamp (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Kerosene Street Car Lamp (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066767/kerosene-street-car-lamp-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choate
Sofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071725/sofa-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Life is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Life is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061836/life-song-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Supportive quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Supportive quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061820/supportive-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Brooch (1936) by Florence Stevenson
Brooch (1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070010/brooch-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Preserve Jar (c. 1936) by John Matulis
Preserve Jar (c. 1936) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068069/preserve-jar-c-1936-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Table (Console or Card Table) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Table (Console or Card Table) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072021/table-console-card-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Teapot (c. 1936) by Ernest Graham
Toleware Teapot (c. 1936) by Ernest Graham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072153/toleware-teapot-c-1936-ernest-grahamFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064498/calico-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross, Church or Home Use (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Tin and Painted Glass Cross, Church or Home Use (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072120/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-church-home-use-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059322/candle-snuffer-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pewter Ewer (c. 1936) by John Dixon
Pewter Ewer (c. 1936) by John Dixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067650/pewter-ewer-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain license