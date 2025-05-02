Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeglassesshellTortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles EnjoianOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3300 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseStrap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946350/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900843/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064336/bishop-hill-mangle-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseFresh oyster platter background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956385/fresh-oyster-platter-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1936) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071616/skewers-and-holder-c-1936-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood boils background, lobster, crab illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944462/seafood-boils-background-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseFresh oyster platter background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928166/fresh-oyster-platter-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseCrescent - Butted Strap Hinge (c. 1936) by Donald Streeterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070194/crescent-butted-strap-hinge-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood boils background, lobster, crab illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944421/seafood-boils-background-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver Knife (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071222/silver-knife-c-1936-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseFresh oyster platter background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901226/fresh-oyster-platter-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseIron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseFresh oyster platter, seafood png digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928165/fresh-oyster-platter-seafood-png-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseFresh oyster platter background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928380/fresh-oyster-platter-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593363/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071975/sword-pin-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood boils background, lobster, crab illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954211/seafood-boils-background-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView licenseMourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood boils background, lobster, crab illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950213/seafood-boils-background-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064335/bishop-hill-skate-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseBellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil, seafood png digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928159/lobster-boil-seafood-png-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseRug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088018/rug-hooks-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by Conrado Barriohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059474/carved-wooden-spoon-19351942-conrado-barrioFree Image from public domain licenseForest paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233861/forest-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseFork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066062/fork-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood boils iPhone wallpaper, lobster, crab illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944461/seafood-boils-iphone-wallpaper-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license