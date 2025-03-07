rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Sleigh (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Save
Edit Image
winterpublic domain vintage toyssledpublic domain winter sleighwoodenwatercolorvintagefurniture
Christmas gift, editable Instagram post template
Christmas gift, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519409/christmas-gift-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Rocking Horse and Rider (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Toy Rocking Horse and Rider (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072180/toy-rocking-horse-and-rider-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520247/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Toy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072162/toy-hook-and-ladder-with-two-horses-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year Instagram story template
Christmas & new year Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787947/christmas-new-year-instagram-story-templateView license
Doll on Velocipede (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll on Velocipede (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065585/doll-velocipede-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
3D little kids on sleigh editable remix
3D little kids on sleigh editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394274/little-kids-sleigh-editable-remixView license
Child's Arm Chair (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Child's Arm Chair (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064956/childs-arm-chair-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
X'mas sale Instagram post template
X'mas sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722709/xmas-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Toy Merry-Go-Round (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Toy Merry-Go-Round (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067476/pa-german-toy-merry-go-round-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065480/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa Facebook post template
Christmas & Santa Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731164/christmas-santa-facebook-post-templateView license
Christmas Tree Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Christmas Tree Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065034/christmas-tree-doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa poster template
Christmas & Santa poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804479/christmas-santa-poster-templateView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065496/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Santa sleigh png element, Christmas element, editable design
Santa sleigh png element, Christmas element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739357/santa-sleigh-png-element-christmas-element-editable-designView license
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084970/toy-fire-engine-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Free gift Instagram post template, festive editable design
Free gift Instagram post template, festive editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24321196/free-gift-instagram-post-template-festive-editable-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065488/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057630/png-amos-antique-artView license
Hobby Horse (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Hobby Horse (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060895/hobby-horse-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Let is snow Instagram post template
Let is snow Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722753/let-snow-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Toy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072178/toy-theater-with-automatic-dancer-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Hello winter social story template
Hello winter social story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788212/hello-winter-social-story-templateView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template
Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723781/christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545654/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067373/pa-german-eagle-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa Instagram story template
Christmas & Santa Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804478/christmas-santa-instagram-story-templateView license
Woman Churning (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Woman Churning (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072662/woman-churning-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa blog banner template
Christmas & Santa blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804480/christmas-santa-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067326/pa-german-chalkware-angel-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Santa's coming, editable Instagram story template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519389/santas-coming-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Pa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067342/pa-german-chalkware-lamp-and-sheep-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas funfair blog banner template
Christmas funfair blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723852/christmas-funfair-blog-banner-templateView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065500/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067332/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license