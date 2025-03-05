rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Save
Edit Image
mina lowryfacepersonchurchartwatercolorbuildingpublic domain
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wax Group (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Wax Group (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072501/wax-group-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Religious Wood Carving (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Religious Wood Carving (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062552/religious-wood-carving-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065496/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065488/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072407/wall-paper-and-border-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Pa. German Toy Merry-Go-Round (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Toy Merry-Go-Round (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067476/pa-german-toy-merry-go-round-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065480/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Woman Churning (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Woman Churning (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072662/woman-churning-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Walking Doll (Mechanical) (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Walking Doll (Mechanical) (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072366/walking-doll-mechanical-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Noah's Ark with Animals (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Noah's Ark with Animals (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067257/noahs-ark-with-animals-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067371/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Toy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072162/toy-hook-and-ladder-with-two-horses-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Christmas Tree Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Christmas Tree Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065034/christmas-tree-doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template
Churches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Figure of a Black Man (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Figure of a Black Man (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065950/figure-black-man-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView license
Doll and Wardrobe (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll and Wardrobe (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065559/doll-and-wardrobe-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template, editable text & design
Churches poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067373/pa-german-eagle-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067342/pa-german-chalkware-lamp-and-sheep-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063989/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067326/pa-german-chalkware-angel-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license