Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorianartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsphotoToy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith MagnetteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3022 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrandfather's Clock (Old Pine) (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066206/grandfathers-clock-old-pine-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecretary Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070744/secretary-desk-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseOld Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseTwo Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072220/two-drawer-stand-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070818/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1936) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070797/shaker-cabinet-c-1936-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseHartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066306/hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide View of Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071044/side-view-hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071715/sofa-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346728/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseScrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Ada V Mayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064930/chest-c-1936-ada-mayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070819/shaker-chest-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Leon Witthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070736/secretary-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain licenseDining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10662950/dining-table-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Leon Witthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064941/chest-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain license