Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotovasebottlecanTwo-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred WeissOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 906 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3092 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal bathroom object element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001179/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView licenseStoneware Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071895/stoneware-crock-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseBubble Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24169941/bubble-effectView licenseBatter Jar (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064237/batter-jar-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom object element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001180/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView licenseStoneware Vase (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071915/stoneware-vase-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom object element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001134/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065301/crock-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065287/crock-c-1936-samuel-sulkowitzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseReduce reuse recycle Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415952/reduce-reuse-recycle-facebook-post-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947635/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953427/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089367/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947634/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941161/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePink coquette aesthetic, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065307/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947633/onion-pickle-jar-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseMiniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075864/miniature-crock-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseFriends & friendship quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789761/friends-friendship-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199656/art-supplies-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079475/crock-c-1938-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199659/art-supplies-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseButter Crock (1936) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064446/butter-crock-1936-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199657/art-supplies-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseTaco & soda can background, aesthetic food digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044037/taco-soda-can-background-aesthetic-food-digital-paintView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseStainless steel bottle mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11257803/stainless-steel-bottle-mockup-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065325/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSupermarket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license