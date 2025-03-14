Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationUniform (c. 1936) by Lillian CauseyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 821 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2804 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan's Uniforms (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067061/mans-uniforms-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072527/wedding-dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Napoleon sword man clothing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15688203/png-napoleon-sword-man-clothingView licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065688/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDoll's Dress (c. 1938) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079636/dolls-dress-c-1938-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseChief Officer of the Dutch East Indies Infantry. Officer of the Rifles, and Officer of the Artillery, in the West Indies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1814749/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMedical Director John Walton Rosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493108/medical-director-john-walton-rossFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVest (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072313/vest-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licenseMan's Suit (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067065/mans-suit-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Colonel Alexander Smith (1790-1858) (1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126154/portrait-colonel-alexander-smith-1790-1858-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensePetticoat (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067603/petticoat-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePNG French colony soldier portrait illustration military.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15478864/png-french-colony-soldier-portrait-illustration-militaryView licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065684/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064179/baby-costume-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseGeorge W. Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400417/george-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076620/quaker-dress-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseW.P. Kendallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484245/wp-kendallFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073055/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license