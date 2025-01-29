rawpixel
Valance (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Fractur: Christening Certificate (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Infant's Dress and Shirt (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Silk Dress (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Lamp (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chair (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wedding Garters (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Card Purse (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Infant's Dress Yoke and Mull Cup (1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Lion and Ball Figurine (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Trumpet Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Christening Robe (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Suspenders (c. 1935) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Flint Glass Bottles (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Cobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Embroidered Christening Robe & Mull Cap (1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
