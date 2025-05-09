rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Utensil Holder (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chest-Settee-Table-Comb (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
Chest-Settee-Table-Comb (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064957/chest-settee-table-comb-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070819/shaker-chest-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070858/shaker-kitchen-piece-with-tray-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Two Drawer Sunflower Chest - side view (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Two Drawer Sunflower Chest - side view (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072229/two-drawer-sunflower-chest-side-view-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067371/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Ada V May
Chest (c. 1936) by Ada V May
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064930/chest-c-1936-ada-mayFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067337/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076998/shaker-medicine-chest-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tulip and Sunflower Chest (1936) by Harold Merriam
Tulip and Sunflower Chest (1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072208/tulip-and-sunflower-chest-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
"Butler's Table" (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
"Butler's Table" (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064023/butlers-table-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989179/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license