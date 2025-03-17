Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImagefabricanimalleavesbirdpatternartvintagenatureValance (section) (c. 1936) by Helen E GilmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 876 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2991 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAutumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseSection of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076917/section-bed-curtain-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bird background, beige animal remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8515782/vintage-bird-background-beige-animal-remixView licenseCrewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059917/crewel-embroidery-19351942-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082127/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065908/embroidery-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseQuilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Forethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684731/japanese-botanical-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065274/crewel-embroidery-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327793/vintage-peacock-forest-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseShaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070850/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704696/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754495/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseShaker Textile (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070908/shaker-textile-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn felt Halloween set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080251/autumn-felt-halloween-set-editable-design-elementView licensePiece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067897/piece-crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831545/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068082/printed-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829043/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067099/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684772/japanese-botanical-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseResist Printed Linen (c. 1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068232/resist-printed-linen-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759287/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070193/crewel-embroidered-chair-seat-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831957/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831878/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseBed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087331/bed-valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain licenseTropical pattern, animal and plant background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713824/tropical-pattern-animal-and-plant-background-editable-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704212/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068217/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704103/exotic-birds-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079474/crewel-bed-hanging-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754848/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license