Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartshirtvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingfashionsketchVest (c. 1936) by Lillian CauseyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3257 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseMan's Vest (1935/1942) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069359/mans-vest-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseBoy's Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069981/boys-waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry day png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595067/laundry-day-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique business logo template, vintage beagle dog illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684756/boutique-business-logo-template-vintage-beagle-dog-illustrationView licenseT. Jefferson's Vest (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072004/jeffersons-vest-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseClothing business logo template, pitbull terrier dog illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684700/clothing-business-logo-template-pitbull-terrier-dog-illustrationView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065684/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView licenseVest (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077867/vest-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAffordable fashion Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779120/affordable-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePetticoat (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067603/petticoat-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072527/wedding-dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065688/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseUniform (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072240/uniform-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage film presentation template, beige aesthetic, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7451960/imageView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072664/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseCrop top t-shirt editable mockup, casual fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589490/crop-top-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-fashionView licenseApron (Detail) (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064129/apron-detail-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan's Uniforms (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067061/mans-uniforms-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076620/quaker-dress-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion social media post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18802548/urban-fashion-social-media-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065490/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing white t-shirt, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638669/man-wearing-white-t-shirt-editable-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073055/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064179/baby-costume-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737131/magazine-cover-poster-templateView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065505/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license