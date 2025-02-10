rawpixel
Vat (c. 1936) by Floyd R Sharp
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Pap Boat (1936) by Francisco Alvarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071265/silver-pap-boat-1936-francisco-alvarezFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Donald Donovan and Albert Gold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071695/sofa-c-1936-donald-donovan-and-albert-goldFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Log Cabin Quilt (c. 1936) by Floyd R Sharp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066985/log-cabin-quilt-c-1936-floyd-sharpFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Armchair (c. 1936) by Floyd R Sharp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064162/armchair-c-1936-floyd-sharpFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wine Cooler (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072591/wine-cooler-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Salt Spoon (c. 1936) by John R Towers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071332/silver-salt-spoon-c-1936-john-towersFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Silver Cake Basket (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071101/silver-cake-basket-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cabinet (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064469/cabinet-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Chest-Settee-Table-Comb (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064957/chest-settee-table-comb-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Pewter Porringer (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067742/pewter-porringer-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071282/silver-pitcher-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView license
Utensil Holder (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072259/utensil-holder-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Sauce Boat (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071355/silver-sauce-boat-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Comb and Brush Rack (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065182/comb-and-brush-rack-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Open book mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195641/open-book-mockup-editable-designView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070207/pin-cushion-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Soap Kettle (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077311/soap-kettle-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Squared wooden picture fame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868287/squared-wooden-picture-fame-mockup-editable-designView license
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072166/tortoise-shell-lorgnette-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Graduate cat student, education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632748/graduate-cat-student-education-editable-remixView license
Bier (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064309/bier-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064336/bishop-hill-mangle-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license