Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotospooncc0creative commons 0Wafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul WardOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3084 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseLadle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065985/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087750/fireplace-tongs-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWafer Iron (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077879/wafer-iron-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDrinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085746/drinking-cup-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChilds Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Buseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTongs (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1936) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072458/warming-pan-c-1936-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseScent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071777/spoon-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseButter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068055/powder-horn-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSilver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071431/silver-sugar-spoon-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseIron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license