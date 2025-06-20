rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotospooncc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065985/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087750/fireplace-tongs-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wafer Iron (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacott
Wafer Iron (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077879/wafer-iron-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Drinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Drinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085746/drinking-cup-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Warming Pan (c. 1936) by Filippo Porreca
Warming Pan (c. 1936) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072458/warming-pan-c-1936-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
Spoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071777/spoon-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Butter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Anderson
Butter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Powder Horn (c. 1936) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068055/powder-horn-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Silver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
Silver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071431/silver-sugar-spoon-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license