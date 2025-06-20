rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourshirtpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoantique
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072345/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072350/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072348/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Follow your heart Instagram post template
Follow your heart Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680398/follow-your-heart-instagram-post-templateView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064413/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064400/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Women's leadership course Instagram story template, editable social media design
Women's leadership course Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259100/png-activity-antiqueView license
Waistcoat (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Waistcoat (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082155/waistcoat-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Housewives' society Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Housewives' society Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259095/housewives-society-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064410/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Housewives' society Instagram story template, editable social media design
Housewives' society Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259096/housewives-society-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077909/waistcoat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Women's leadership course Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Women's leadership course Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259099/womens-leadership-course-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Jug (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066701/jug-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Pewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067675/pewter-lamp-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Weather alerts poster template, editable text and design
Weather alerts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597203/weather-alerts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Child's Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
Child's Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069217/childs-dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
New collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23286689/image-art-coming-soon-wassily-kandinskyView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077896/waistcoat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063632/waistcoat-19351942-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079714/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Housewives' society blog banner template, editable text & design
Housewives' society blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259094/housewives-society-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077878/waistcoat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Women's leadership course blog banner template, editable text & design
Women's leadership course blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259097/womens-leadership-course-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077880/waistcoat-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Good day blog banner template
Good day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071973/good-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072363/waistcoat-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077901/waistcoat-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Anger management Instagram post template, editable text
Anger management Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597300/anger-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man's Waistcoat (c. 1942) by Ruggiero Pierotti
Man's Waistcoat (c. 1942) by Ruggiero Pierotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088634/mans-waistcoat-c-1942-ruggiero-pierottiFree Image from public domain license