rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Save
Edit Image
patternartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothingfashion
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
T. Jefferson's Vest (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
T. Jefferson's Vest (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072004/jeffersons-vest-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Boy's Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Boy's Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069981/boys-waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Dress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065670/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Waistcoat (c. 1942) by Ruggiero Pierotti
Man's Waistcoat (c. 1942) by Ruggiero Pierotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088634/mans-waistcoat-c-1942-ruggiero-pierottiFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
Branding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23439156/image-flower-plant-aestheticView license
Vest (1935/1942) by Louis Maldarelli
Vest (1935/1942) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063626/vest-19351942-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Dress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065674/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
Dress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085714/dress-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Manta or Poncho (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Manta or Poncho (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067060/manta-poncho-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Overcoat, T. Jefferson's (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Overcoat, T. Jefferson's (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067313/overcoat-jeffersons-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
Woman carrying peacock sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8669094/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Man's Bolero (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Man's Bolero (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067015/mans-bolero-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Flower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Flower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672276/flower-vintage-woman-sticker-art-nouveau-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077880/waistcoat-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690160/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Vest (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strange
Vest (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063611/vest-19351942-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Women's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672529/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072345/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Book page mockup, editable design
Book page mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
Dress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085716/dress-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072350/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072346/waistcoat-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
Bolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073057/bolero-jacket-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077886/waistcoat-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vest (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Vest (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077867/vest-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Ecclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
Ecclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085780/ecclesiastical-vestment-front-view-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license