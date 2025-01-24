Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatterncrosschurchartwatercolourbuildingwallpublic domainWall and Ceiling Decorations (1936) by Randolph F MillerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3211 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView licenseWall Decorations (Drawing Made from a Restoration) (1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072381/wall-decorations-drawing-made-from-restoration-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView licenseOrnamental Gate to Nave of Church (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067303/ornamental-gate-nave-church-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas embroidery design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDetails of Painted Decorations on Reredos and Walls (1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074338/details-painted-decorations-reredos-and-walls-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licensePray more worry less poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762517/pray-more-worry-less-poster-templateView licenseConfessional (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065207/confessional-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView licenseMission Bench (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067197/mission-bench-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseLintel, over Cemetery Gateway (1937) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075706/lintel-over-cemetery-gateway-1937-albert-prattFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseCrucifix (c. 1936) by Juanita Donahoohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065341/crucifix-c-1936-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408219/ash-wednesday-poster-templateView licenseDetail of Confessional (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065453/detail-confessional-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408220/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licenseBackdrop for Vaudeville Stage (c. 1938) by Nicholas Zupa and Perkins Harnlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078531/backdrop-for-vaudeville-stage-c-1938-nicholas-zupa-and-perkins-harnlyFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013247/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824130/church-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766009/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDetail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074337/detail-top-confessional-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335867/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseSunday Service, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11009153/sunday-serviceView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071037/side-chair-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766010/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIron Fence around Tomb (c. 1936) by Thomas Byrnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066555/iron-fence-around-tomb-c-1936-thomas-byrneFree Image from public domain licenseChurch live-streaming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556301/church-live-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064219/baptismal-font-with-top-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712776/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067339/pa-german-chest-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408001/sunday-church-facebook-post-templateView licenseOntwerp voor een affiche voor Konings Gist (1874 - 1945) by Carel Adolph Lion Cachethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13737637/image-paper-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseBaptismal Font at San Luis Rey Mission Church (1936) by Howard H Shermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064215/baptismal-font-san-luis-rey-mission-church-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license